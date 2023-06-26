Liverpool Now Exploring a Move for ex-Manchester City Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 14:51

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia was always going to be one of the most coveted players following Southampton’s relegation into the Championship having proved his worth in the Premier League during his debut season.

The Saints brought in Lavia from Premier League champions Manchester City and his talent was obvious for everyone to see as he ranked inside the top three for things such as tackles, interceptions and progressive passes (FBRef) showing he can do it all in midfield.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool are keen on Lavia as they were planning for an overhaul of their midfield this summer but thus far have only managed to bring in Alexis Macallister while also missing out on Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

Liverpool interested in Lavia

Lavia is said to be on the radar of several top Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United, so it certainly won’t be a straightforward signing for Liverpool to pull off.

The Belgian international will be hoping for a quick resolution to his future so he does. not have to go into pre-season and potentially a new campaign as a Championship player because he is clearly way above that level.

Thoughts on the links to Romeo Lavia? pic.twitter.com/IyzzQ1f59Q — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 26, 2023

The problem that clubs may have is how much Southampton may look to demand for Lavia with James Ward-Prowse reportedly having a £50 million price tag on his head, so given Lavia’s potential he could be worth around the same amount.

“Romeo Lavia is on the Arsenal list but from what I understand, also Liverpool have opened talks to sign Romeo Lavia,” Romano claimed.

Lavia won’t come cheap

“So, Liverpool have an interest in Lavia, Man United asked about the situation and Chelsea did the same a few weeks ago, so both clubs are informed but at the moment, they are not that close or active on this deal.”

Given that Liverpool seemingly couldn’t get anywhere near funding a move for Bellingham and more than just one more signing required to improve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, they could well be priced out of any such move if the Saints have a lofty transfer fee expectation.