Tottenham Hotspur Identify Four Defensive Targets

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 8:45

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly has four defenders on his shortlist this summer as he looks to improve a sorry backline.

Spurs have the unusual feeling this summer and heading into the new season of not having any European football to look forward to, which could be a negative in the transfer market but then a positive as Postecoglou will have more time to work with his players on the training pitch.

Postecoglou has already moved quickly in the transfer market to secure the permanent signings of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and also Hugo Llori’s replacement Guglielmo Vicario, but more needs to be done if they are to become top-four contenders.

Last season Tottenham had Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet but after managing just 26 Premier League appearances throughout the campaign, his return looks far from certain, even if the Catalonian giants expect Tottenham to want to sign Lenglet.

The Frenchman is certainly still under consideration at Spurs given that he already knows the squad very well and wouldn’t take much time to adapt if he was signed permanently this summer, however, he is far from the only player that Postecoglou has a keen eye on.

Van de Ven a key target for Spurs

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven is one that appears to tick a lot of boxes for Postecoglou as he is the man that appears to be leading the queue when it comes to Spurs’ wanted list with Fabrizio Romano claiming that personal terms are already almost agreed between the player and club.

Even if Spurs sign the rapid Dutch defender, he would likely not be the only defensive recruit to arrive this summer because one man wouldn’t solve Spurs’ woes at the back which saw them ship 63 goals in the Premier League alone, which is why they are being tipped to make further moves for defenders.

Postecoglou wants defensive reinforcements

Both Tosin Adarabioyo and Edmond Tapsoba have been linked over recent weeks and the former would prove to be a cheaper option given his contractual situation and also has Premier League experience, whereas the latter has a lot of European experience under his belt.

Therefore, don’t be surprised if Tottenham are one of the busiest and most lavish senders this transfer window when it slams shut come the end of August.