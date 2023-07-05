Newcastle United Set To Miss Out On The Turkish Messi

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 13:00

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Newcastle United – along with other Premier League clubs – are to miss out on young sensation Arda Guler who is set to join Real Madrid.

Guler has been attracting interested clubs from all around the globe including Barcelona, Newcastle, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal , but it seems as though Real Madrid have won the race for his signature.

It’s no surprise really if Guler has decided to join Real Madrid as they are arguably, the most famous and highly regarded club in world football both historically and in the modern era and only goes to strengthen them for the future following the signing of Jude Bellingham.

The Turkish international is reportedly available for just £15 million due to a release clause in his contract, but the Los Blancos have paid more than that to ensure they signed the young attacker who is being compared to one of the greater players of all time, Lionel Messi.

Eddie Howe will be gutted to miss out on Guler, but it’s following a recurring theme of the Magpies missing out on top targets with James Maddison, Dominik Szoboszlai having joined rival clubs while Matheus Franca is also now keen on a move to Chelsea.

Arda Guler set for Real Madrid

Romano has now revealed a secret from the Guler deal which helped Real Madrid win the race for the Turkish sensation.

He said: “Real Madrid did something really important on Tuesday night, they submitted an improved proposal for Arda Guler of €20 million guaranteed, so more than the release clause and a 20% sell-on clause.

“This was already included in the agreement between Arda Guler and Fenerbahce in the clause so it was already part of the discussions and Real Madrid confirmed that.”

Premier League miss out on top talent

It’s a bittersweet moment for Newcastle to have missed out on Guler because the fact they were even in the race for his signature shows how far the club has come in such a short period of time, but also highlights how far they still have to go before landing the best players around.

The deal is not just a big win for Real Madrid, but also for La Liga, this is because it shows that no matter how much money the Premier League and clubs such as Arsenal, Man City and Man United can boast, the lure of Spanish football and Real Madrid will still trump any financial gains.