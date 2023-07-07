By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 17:36

An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Manchester United Women have announced the signing of Welsh international Gemma Evans who left reading at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have finally made their first move in the summer transfer window as Marc Skinner looks to build a squad good enough to compete in both the Women’s Super League and the Champions League.

Skinner will likely be very frustrated at how the summer has gone thus far for Man United having lost both Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo to Barcelona and Arsenal respectively, and both left as free agents meaning nothing can be reinvested into the squad.

If Man United are going to try and get out of the group stages this season and also maintain their Champions League spot in the WSL, then they will need to get very active, but that could be easier said than done with the World Cup being a lot of player’s priorities from now until the end of August.

Man United announce signing of Gemma Evans

However, the signing of Evans can’t be knocked as she arrives with a boatload of experience in the WSL for both Bristol City and Reading – who were unfortunately relegated for the first time last season – and is known on the international stage as well.

Evans is a regular for the Welsh national side and has formed an impressive partnership at centre-back with fellow Man United star Hayley Ladd, which should also help the new recruit be able to gel with the group and settle in a lot easier.

For Wales, Evans has already amassed over 50 caps showing she is a reliable and accomplished defender that should certainly add depth and competition to a Man United side that almost won their first-ever WSL title last season.

The new Man United star spoke about her delight at singing for the famous English club, she said: “It’s a massive honour to sign here. It’s something I’ve dreamt about. The ambition of the club is what brought me here. Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing. It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now.”

Skinner gets his first signing secured

Skinner was equally as delighted to get his first signing for the summer through the door, he talked up Evans by saying: “Gemma will bring a wealth of experience to our playing squad and offer even more versatility to our playing style.”

It’s unclear if Evans will be an instant or event regular starter for Man United as they already have the likes of Millie Turner, Maria Thorisdottir and also England international Maya Le Tissier, so competition for places will be very fierce.

