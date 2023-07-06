By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 9:15

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women are reportedly eyeing up a move for Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto as Marc Skinner looks to start his rebuild this summer.

After finishing in the Champions League spots last season, Man United have had a torrid time of things losing both Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo for nothing as both of them departed for Barcelona and Arsenal respectively, as free agents.

Man United only have themselves to blame though as Batlle has joined Barcelona and signed for far less money than what was being offered at Leigh Village, however, the Red Devils were simply too slow in offering her a new and improved deal.

Russo – who is going to be paid handsomely at Arsenal – was also offered deals by Man United although they were once again way too slow in coming, which made Russo’s kind up when it came to leaving her childhood club.

Man United keen on Pinto

This has left Skinner and other Man United players looking at a squad nowhere near equipped to challenge in the Women’s Super League or the Champions League, so signings are needed and one could soon arrive.

Ines Braga Sampaio has reported that both Man United and Arsenal are keeping an eye on midfielder Pinto who has been plying her trade out in Spain with Levante for the last two seasons and has become a mainstay in her national side as well.

Pinto wouldn’t arrive in England as a total newbie and be unfamiliar with the football and her surroundings due to the fact she has previously had a short stint in England playing, for now, Championship side Bristol City.

Marc Skinner has a lot of work to do this transfer window

Man United are not going to have it easy trying to sign Pinto though with Arsenal in contention as well and they’re historically a much bigger club in Women’s football, but also big-time players such as Paris Saint-Germain and Orlando Pride are said to be very keen on the midfielder.

If Skinner and Man United can sue the pull of Champions League football to land Pinto then it would be a major coup as she would elevate their midfield given her natural ball-playing ability but also because of her goal-scoring nature which is hard to find in central midfielders.

If you are enjoying our extensive Women’s football coverage then remember to stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia later this summer!