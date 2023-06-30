Arsenal International Finally Signs New Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 18:50

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women have announced that long-time central defender Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

Beattie has been one of the longest-serving players at Arsenal over the last few years and among the current club having joined from Manchester City back in 2019 and has managed to lift two pieces of silverware.

The Scotland international has been a warrior both on and off the pitch keeping countless amounts of clean sheets as an Arsenal player and has been extremely reliable alongside Leah Williamson, but it’s what she’s done off the pitch that should be spoken about the most.

Having discovered a lump back in 2020, Beattie was diagnosed with breast cancer in the October of that same year, but admirably, she never let it get to her and continued to play for both her club and country as if nothing was wrong.

Jonas Eidvall will be delighted to have extended the contract of Beattie as she joins a whole host of players to commit their future to the Gunners alongside Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Frida Manuum who signed new deals earlier this year.

Jen Beattie signs new Arsenal contract

Beattie is an Arsenal player through and through as this isn’t her first stint with the Gunners having played in North London between 2009 and 2013 before then returning from Man City in 2019 and has seemingly never looked back.

The dominant defender has made 157 appearances in total for Arsenal which also includes a very impressive 32 goals – which can’t be sniffed at for a centre-back – with the most recent one coming in front of a sold-out Emirates stadium in the Champions League.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract,” said Jen. “I’m happy here. I love the club. I love the group of people I work with – the players, the staff, everybody behind the team.”

Eidvall is buzzing to have his reliable Scottish defender committed for at least one more season as he spoke to the club’s website saying: “Jen is a model professional and I am delighted that she will continue to be part of our squad next season.

A model professional on and off the pitch

“Her contribution on and off the pitch last year was outstanding – she stepped up time and again when called upon and set an example for others to follow.”

Given that Arsenal have lost Rafaelle this summer as her contact expired and wanted to explore other options, retaining Beattie was essential for both her ability and experience within the group.

If you are enjoying our extensive Women’s football coverage then stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive content on the World Cup from out in Australia this summer!