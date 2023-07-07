10-Goal Striker Now Wants To Join Manchester United

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 13:45

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United transfer target Rasmus Hojlund is open to joining the Red Devils this summer.

Man United enjoyed a solid first season under Erik ten hag as they finished in the Champions League places for next campaign and also won the Carabao Cup, which was their first piece of silverware since 2017.

The Red Devils did rely on a handful of players to carry them through last season including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro and once they went off the boil or were absent from the team, cracks started to show.

Therefore, this summer is all about adding depth to their squad, but not just bodies for the sake of it, like the Mason Mount signing, the players coming in must provide competition for places and drive up standards.

That is why a new striker is so important for Man United in this transfer window to take some pressure off the shoulders of Rashford and force defenders to focus on someone else and make it more difficult for them to double up on the England international.

Hojlund keen on Man United move

Ten Hag’s number one target appeared to be Harry Kane but that pursuit started and ended very swiftly, so he has now moved to the other end of the scale by pushing for youngster Hojlund who has just 35 first-team games under his belt out in Italy.

According to Dharmesh Sheth, Man United are keeping an eye on Hojlund and are said to be waiting for Atalanta to reduce their asking price which is around £60 million.

He said: “Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“But like Andre Onana, there is a gap between what Atalanta want and what United are prepared to pay. United are thought to be encouraged by a growing feeling both Onana and Hojlund want to join.”

Ten Hag desperate for a new striker

It would be a lot of pressure to put on the shoulder of Hojlund if he was the only striker brought in this summer given his severe lack of experience and that he would arrive with a huge price tag on his head.

Also, for a striker, he was far from prolific last term managing just 10 goals in 34 Serie A appearances, which suggests he certainly has talent in abundance, but maybe he’s not quite ready to be leading the line for a top Premier League side.