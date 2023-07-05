By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 16:00

Premier League: Manchester United vs Brentford called off. Credit: Twitter

Manchester United have reportedly lodged a £38 million bid for Andre Onana as they look to replace David de Gea.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a goalkeeper this summer with their only current options being Dean Henderson who is expected to join Nottingham Forest and the veteran Tom Heaton who has played just three times for Man United.

There has been a lot of talk and rumours about De Gea and what has happened with his future as he was reportedly offered and in turn, accepted a contract from Man United on reduced wages, only for the club to remove this offer and give him a more insulting deal.

It’s certainly not the way that a club should be handling a delicate situation such as the expiration of a contract, especially when it is with the current longest-serving player in the Man United first team De Gea having signed under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2012.

Man United lodge bid for Andre Onana

De Gea is indeed now a free agent and since that happened at the back end of last week, Man United’s efforts to sign a replacement have seemingly stepped up a gear and now they have even gone one step further by making an opening offer to Inter Milan for their keeper Onana.

Dharmesh Sheth has revealed how advanced those negotiations are between Inter and Man United as he spoke live on Sky Sports.

“They have made a move now for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. There is a gap in valuation though, with Inter understood to want around €60m (£51.4m).

“There is a feeling that a compromise can be struck but if it can’t, United will look at alternatives to Onana while the David de Gea situation is lurking in the background.”

Ten Hag pushing for this signing

Onana would arrive in higher regard having just performed very well in the Champions League against Manchester City and has been described as almost the perfect player for Man United due to his ability at playing out from the back.

Having a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet is crucial for Ten Hag and the way he wants his teams to play football, so recruiting Onana would be a huge step forward in his moulding of the squad.