Manchester United Set To Miss Out On £150K P/W International

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 13:00

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

It looks as though long-time Manchester United target Christian Pulisic is going to turn down a stay in the Premier League and move to Italy with AC Milan.

The American international has had a far from smooth time on English soil since he joined Chelsea officially back in the summer of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £50 million with injuries and a lack of form hindering him through his time at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has long been looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge as he hoped for more regular first-team minutes and it was only last season when he was linked with moves to both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Chelsea decided to block both of those potential moves as they saw them as fierce rivals, which didn’t turn out to be the case as the Blues finished nowhere near either of them in the Premier League table.

Now, the American looks to finally be getting his wish of leaving Chelsea as new boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to green-light his move to AC Milan this summer, making him the second Chelsea player to move to the San Siro.

Pulisic set for AC Milan move

Pulisic will follow in the footsteps of long-time Chelsea servant Ruben Loftus-Cheek who joined the Milan outfit not too long ago, but Pulisic would certainly bring some energy and excitement to the San Siro given his tenacious nature of play.

It’s no surprise that Chelsea wish to cut their ties with the American international as he’s managed just 20 goals in his four seasons with the Blues and is earning a very handsome £150,000 per week salary.

American set to snub any Premier League interest

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms have already been agreed between Pulisic and AC Milan, so it’s just down to the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee with the Italian side having submitted a second bid of around €22 million.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Pulisic was a highly rated youngster making a name for himself with Borussia Dortmund as he left the German side having registered 29 goal involvements in the league, so Milan fans should be very excited about what he could bring to their young and exciting side.