By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 13:20

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are entering the race for Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca as they look to beat off Premier League competition.

Mauricio Pochettino has certainly not wasted any time on the transfer front as he’s seen seven players leave the club and also allowed three to join his still very bloated squad and he’s not ready to stop.

After conducting his first interview as Chelsea manager where he insisted the Blues were the biggest and most successful English club of the last 15 years, he is looking to endear himself to the fans by bringing in both proven and future star players.

Chelsea have already recruited Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson who will join the first team and look to make an immediate impact, but he’s also keeping an eye on the future of Chelsea’s first team by closing in on the signing of Angelo.

The young Brazilian is set to fly into London this week for his medical and given his age and inexperience in first-team football outside of Brazil, he will likely be sent back out on loan for at least one season, although Pochettino does work well with young talents as he did at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea keen on signing Matheus Franca

Angelo isn’t the only Brazilian who Chelsea are chasing this summer with Matheus Franca now firmly on their radar after Newcastle United saw a bid rejected for the same attacking talent, as Romano confirmed.

“Chelsea want to do the same [as signing Angelo] with Matheus Franca and are in negotiations with Flamengo. Chelsea will have direct contact this week, so Chelsea will speak to Flamengo in the next few days and they will; try to reach an agreement.

“Flamengo want around €25 million and Chelsea will offer something around €0 million and the add-ons structure could be important, so keep an eye on Matheus Franca who is keen on the move to Chelsea.”

Pochettino hoping to beat Newcastle to Franca’s signature

It would be a major coup for Chelsea to swoop in at the last minute and sign Franca ahead of Newcastle, who can likely offer him more immediate first-team minutes as well as Champions League football.

The Magpies have held a long-standing interest in the Brazilian wonderkid, but given Chelsea are a bigger club in England, Franca could well now have his heart set on the move to Stamford Bridge.