Chelsea Star Speaks Out On Latest Shocking FIFA Decision

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 16:30

The USA team holding the Women's World Cup.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has admitted she expected FIFA to continue banning the ‘One Love’ armbands for this summer’s World Cup after the controversy in Qatar last winter.

FIFA decided to ban the ‘One Love’ armbands that countries wanted to wear last year in Qatar to try and stand up for the LGBTQ+ community while out in the Middle East which is very much against homosexuality.

The decision to ban the armband which displayed s rainbow flag that is associated with the gay community was one that angered many people, especially when Qatar claimed that everyone was welcome to their country in the winter, but seemingly not if they were to be showing they were not heterosexual.

Gianni Infantino stated that any countries that wore the armbands, their captains wearing them would be punished by picking up an immediate booking as well as the country picking up a hefty fine for breaking the rules.

Therefore, none of the countries ended up wearing the armband in fear of impacting what was going to happen on the pitch and now that news has spread over into the Women’s World Cup with the same ban being put in place for out in Australia and New Zealand.

Sam Kerr speaks out on FIFA’s armband ban

While FIFA have to be consistent, there was a general acceptance they were doing it in Qatar because of the Muslim religion and to respect the people of that country, but the Matildas – as well as most other countries – have several homosexuals in their country and teams, so this ban is very baffling.

Kerr, who will be captaining Australia this summer at a home World Cup, has been speaking about the decision and how she will be adding by the rules due to footballing responsibilities to her country and teammates.

"We would've liked to have worn it, but I'm not going to put this team at risk."@TheMatildas captain Sam Kerr says she "expected" @FIFAcom to continue its ban on rainbow armbands supporting the LGBTQ+ community at the @FIFAWWC, following controversy at last year's @FIFAWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/YpOwUkWd14 — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) July 3, 2023

She said: “We kind of expected it after the Men’s World Cup, so being honest I kind of expected it and I didn’t expect them to change it.

“Obviously, we would love to wear it and I would like to think most of the teams in the world would voice that they’d like to wear it but I think you saw at the Men’s World Cup, Harry Kane for example, first game if he had worn it, yellow card, then if he gets one on the game he gets sent off.

“So for me, it’s not worth the risk of putting the team at risk, putting the tournament at risk and there will be multiple opportunities where we get to use our voice.”

Australia skipper to use her voice for change

It’s a powerful statement from Kerr insisting that football is clearly taking priority over the show of support to a community who are very often undermined and looked down upon by people across the world.

Kerr mentioned Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane because he and England were one of the countries contemplating just taking the booking and fine so they could show their support before the FA made the decision for them.

