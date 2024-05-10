By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 10 May 2024 • 17:58

Ricky Martin, a ground breaking artist Credit: Instagram

Ricky Martin will be performing at the Trui Son Fusteret, in Palma, on July 28. Martin is bringing his electrifying set to 13 cities in Spain throughout the summer.

A Spectacular Musical Event

The performance promises to be a spectacular musical event and serves as testament to Martin’s enduring influence and popularity.

Martin’s music transcends boundaries, blending Latin pop with other musical influences. He describes his genre as a fusion and sings in Spanish, English, Portuguese and French, captivating audiences worldwide.

Martin’s impact on Latin pop and dance music is undeniable. Rolling Stone hailed his song ‘Maria (Pablo Flores Remix)’ as one of the ‘Greatest Latin pop songs of all time’. Billboard recognised the hit as part of the ground-breaking movement that launched the Latin and dance music crossover of the 90s.

Purchase Tickets for Ricky Martin Mallorca 2024

Tickets can be purchased here.