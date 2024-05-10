Ricky Martin Mallorca 2024

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 17:58
Ricky Martin, a ground breaking artist
Credit: Instagram
Ricky Martin will be performing at the Trui Son Fusteret, in Palma, on July 28. Martin is bringing his electrifying set to 13 cities in Spain throughout the summer.
The performance promises to be a spectacular musical event and serves as testament to Martin’s enduring influence and popularity.
Martin’s music transcends boundaries, blending Latin pop with other musical influences. He describes his genre as a fusion and sings in Spanish, English, Portuguese and French, captivating audiences worldwide.
Martin’s impact on Latin pop and dance music is undeniable. Rolling Stone hailed his song ‘Maria (Pablo Flores Remix)’ as one of the ‘Greatest Latin pop songs of all time’. Billboard recognised the hit as part of the ground-breaking movement that launched the Latin and dance music crossover of the 90s.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.