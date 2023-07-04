Chelsea Announce Big Signing Of England International

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 14:35

Chelsea Women have announced the signing of England international Hannah Hampton on a two-year deal after she became a free agent.

Hampton had made a name for herself in England and the Women’s Super League over the last few seasons having been the number one at Aston Villa and proved to be equally as good with the ball at her feet as she is at keeping it out of her own net.

There had been a lot of rumours about Hampton’s future when she was mysteriously dropped from the Aston Villa squad by Carla Ward for their game against Chelsea and it turned out that Hampton had travelled alone to watch the game.

The England international did not sit with her fellow teammates to watch the game and was instead in the stands and amongst fans, which was a hint that she was already being lined up for a move to Chelsea this summer.

England manager Sarina Wiegman urged her players to have their futures all sorted out before the World Cup kicks off in Australia later this month and Hampton appears to have taken that note on board and sealed a contract with the WSL champions.

Chelsea announce signing of Hannah Hampton

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hamptn at Chelsea with Emma Hayes already having two world-class keepers within her ranks at the moment in the form of Ann-Katrin Berger and Zecira Musovic, so the England ace could well head out on loan next season.

Having moved up from Aston Villa to a Champions League outfit such as Chelsea, it’s no surprise that Hampton is buzzing as she told the club’s website, “I’m very excited! It’s a massive club, it’s an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club’s badge.

“I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I’d love to win some trophies with the club at the same time.”

Hayes will be eager to get to know Hampton and understand how she can make a difference with Chelsea, particularly by starting to build up play from the back given her great composure and courage when passing out to her defenders and midfielders.

Hayes said: “There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us.”

Hampton is a future number one

It’s a smart signing for Chelsea as Berger is now entering into the twilight years of her career – although is still a stupendous shot-stopper – so a young up-and-coming goalkeeper is one way that Chelsea can continue their dominance in the WSL.

Hampton is certainly not the first arrival at Chelsea with the Blues having already recruited international stars such as Ashley Lawrence and Catarina Marcario to help bolster their starting lineup and squad depth over the coming years.

Remember to stay tuned this summer for more Women’s football coverage as I will be bringing exclusive content on the World Cup out in Australia this summer!