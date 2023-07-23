American Golfer Brian Harman Destroys The Field At Royal Liverpool To Win The British Open

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 20:15

Image of Brian Harman winning The Open 2023. Credit: Twitter@TheOpen

American golfer Brian Harman picked up a whopping $3 million at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course this Sunday, July 23, after winning the prestigious British Open 2023.

Despite horrendous weather conditions, Harman held onto the lead he entered the final day with to batter the rest of the field. He started with a five-shot advantage and eventually won the tournament at Hoylake by an incredible six strokes.

Harman picked up his first Major win

As a result, the 36-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, picked up the first Major of his career, the iconic Claret Jug, which is presented annually to the winner of the oldest golf tournament in the world.

Etched into history forever. Brian Harman collects the most iconic trophy in golf. pic.twitter.com/faxkJ1U25G — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Rory McIlroy went into this 151st Open as one of the favourites after his victory last weekend in the Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman was without a Major win in nine years.

After birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes, he looked to be in with a slight chance of catching Harman but, after spurning further opportunities, it was not to be.

Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood started in strong positions

Spain’s Jon Rahm started today on 6-under, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood close to him on 5-under, but both players failed to capitalise and fell well short of the eventual winner.

South Korean’s Tom Kim, Sepp Straka from Austria, Aussie golfer Jason Day, and Argentina’s Emilliano Grillo all put in good rounds but Harman was not in the mood to allow any of them to catch him as he put daylight between him and the rest of his competition.

Cameron Young was Harman’s closet rival as play started but the 26-year-old New Yorker could only manage a final score of 5-under, recording a miserable 2-over for the day.

In picking up the famous trophy, Brain Harman becomes only the third left-handed golfer to win the British Open. He joins New Zealand legend Bob Charles who won back in 1963, and the 2013 winner, America’s Phil Mickelson, in that unique group of players.