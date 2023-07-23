Elon Musk To Replace Twitter’s Iconic Bird Logo In Platform Rebrand

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 19:22

Image of Elon Musk. Photocredit/Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk plans to scrap Twitter’s iconic bird logo as he looks to rebrand the social media platform.

The Tesla and Space X boss tweeted his intention earlier this Sunday, July 23, to replace the famous ‘Larry the Bird’ logo with a plain ‘X’. This could even happen as soon as tomorrow if he comes up with a design that he likes.

‘And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds’, he posted.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

That was followed by another message that read: ‘If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow’. That message led to numerous users sharing their designs to his account.

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

‘If the X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco’, Musk tweeted with reference to any potential designers. He then posted another message showing the famous bird in white, on a black background, commenting: ‘Like this but X’.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Eventually, the billionaire businessman pinned a video to his profile. It simply featured a flickering ‘X’ replacing the iconic bird figure. There is no suggestion of course yet that this is the design that Musk wants to go with.

The design was allegedly created by a physics engineer called Alex Tourville, and was suggested to Elon Musk by Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of Twin Birch USA, a sustainable clothing brand.

‘Larry the Bird’ appeared on Twitter in 2012

Twitter’s ‘Larry the Bird’ logo first appeared back in 2012 and is ‘our most recognisable asset’, according to the company’s website, which also says it is: ‘why we’re so protective of it’.

Almost two weeks ago, the businessman announced the launch of his new artificial intelligence startup xAI. He intends to roll it out in an effort to provide users with an alternative to ChatGPT.

He has been very vocal in his warnings about the current lack of regulation surrounding the A1 platform.

‘If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint,’ he said. ‘I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity’, Musk wrote previously.