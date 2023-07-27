By British Benevolent Fund • 27 July 2023 • 10:10

image : copyright BBF

The British Benevolent Fund was funded over a century ago to provide financial assistance for British nationals in extreme financial distress and who have no other recourse, whether friends or family or state support.

The BBF works with partner charities from www.supportinspain.info across the country as well as the UK´s 8 consular offices in Spain in order to help those who have no other means.

Recently we were made aware of a young woman who had been living in Spain for some years who had tried to contact with the authorities over a domestic abuse situation.

The lady in question was in fact visited In her home by police officers who found no cause to investigate. The boyfriend was at the home at the time and she didn’t use the opportunity to make the complaint.

But she did the next day contact the British consulate to ask for assistance to return to the UK.

She had no bank account – and the boyfriend was a controlling person who made it difficult for her to leave the house without him – they lived in an isolated property requiring a vehicle for any errands or visits.

He had possession of her passport.

Her family in the UK were estranged and it seemed a difficult task for her to leave anywhere – let alone get a flight home.

However, she was determined to make the break when the opportunity arose – which it did just last week – the consulate was able to issue an emergency travel document which the BBF paid for as well as the flight back to the UK and some travel expenses.

She left with one bag – walked 3 km to the bus stop and prayed he would not see her – she made it!

She is now back in the UK staying with a friend while she rebuilds her life.

The BBF can only help people like her with your support – if you would like to make a donation to the British Benevolent Fund please visit our www.britishbenevolentfund.org – thank you on behalf of the many for your help. Olaf Clayton, Chair BBF