Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 27 July 2023 • 11:15

Skoda Kamiq :copyright EWN

Skoda Kamiq – it’s made style affordable

Naming your car after a word meaning ‘Something that fits perfectly’ (in the language of the Inuit people) is quite a bold move, but not one Skoda needed to fear with their Kamiq. The Kamiq feels classier than its equivalent VAG stablemates. There’s little in the way of cheaper finishes inside or out and its smoother more streamlined design makes it a stand out compared to other compact SUVs.

Four trim levels from a low price starting block of just £22,780 see all models having LED lights, cruise control, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, air conditioning and powered and heated door mirrors. There are two engine options of 1.0-Litre and 1.5-litre with three power outputs and both manual and automatic gears. Nice, typically Skoda, features include hidden rubber strips that automatically pop out as you open the doors to protect their edges, an umbrella in the door and an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap. Most versions even have a removable, rechargeable torch that lives in the boot.

My particular test model was the top-of-the-range Monte Carlo with 1.5-litre, 150PS engine and 6-speed manual gearbox. The finishing touch was the rather vibrant Phoenix Orange metallic paintwork which in itself was actually quite suited to the Kamiq, it did clash somewhat with the red flashes on the seats though! Colour clashes apart the Kamiq drew lots of admiring glances, which is quite a feat nowadays when so many modern cars are only different because of the badges they wear.

Standard fare on the Monte Carlo includes everything from navigation and gesture control to a full panoramic glass roof and the most stylish and comfortable sports seats you’re ever likely to find. Priced at €30,099/£26,805 my car’s option list bumped the price to €32,761/£28,370 but that did include over €1.1k/£1k for a detachable tow bar and a similar figure for the vibrant paint finish.

On the road the Monte Carlo’s 1.5-litre TSi power plant is a spirited performer with the benchmark 62 mph passing by in whisker over 8 seconds. It smooths bumps with aplomb and the handling is sharp enough to prove entertaining, possibly helped by the fact it isn’t the highest riding SUV. That said it’s not meant to be a Land Rover substitute, it’s much more of an all-rounder.

Skoda have really hit on a styling success with their new models and it’s a look that’s as sharp as it is subtle. With Kamiq it’s made style affordable.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo

Engine: 1.5-litre TSi petrol 150PS

Gears: 6-speed manual

Price: €30,099/£26,065

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 8.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 215 kph (134 mph).

Economy: Combined 6.01 l per 100km/47 mpg

Emissions: 137 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets