Nora Johnson – How To Avoid Holiday Stress

By Nora Johnson • 27 July 2023 • 11:20
Holidays: two weeks of sun, sea, sand and the stress of packing…
Here’s a few tips. Lay out all the clothes and all the money you plan taking, then take half the clothes and twice the money. (A pal did just this: laid out everything for his camping trip on his sleeping bag…then forgot the sleeping bag.)
Take photos of unplugged iron, hairdryer, oven switches etc before leaving. No more turning back before reaching the end of the street or panicking at the airport. This covers some of the bases except, perhaps, realising halfway to the airport in your taxi you’re still wearing your slippers and your holiday sandals are at the front door…with your passport!
But how can write I about holiday stress without mentioning the stress of the flights, or rather the security theatrics of boarding a plane? Every liquid, gel, cream must fit in a tiny plastic bag. Impossible if you’re packing deodorant, shampoo, face cream, sun cream etc (even mini sizes) for a destination far from shops.
Alternatively, ask ChatGPT to advise on the perfect place to visit. And then enjoy it from the comfort of your own sofa/bed/kitchen sink on a virtual reality headset. Simples!
Novelist Nora Johnson offers insights on everything from current affairs to life in Spain, with humour and a keen eye for detail.
