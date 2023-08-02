By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 August 2023 • 18:00

The Women’s World Cup continues to throw up surprises as former runners-up Brazil have failed to advance following a 0-0 draw against Jamaica, while Frace topped the group having gone undefeated.

Brazil came into the tournament – naturally – as one of the favourites given their talented players, history of good football, and natural media bias, but they have simply been below par and not been able to take control of games for prolonged periods of time has cost them dearly.

It had been set up as a magical tournament for Brazil who will now say goodbye to their greatest ever player – Marta – who featured in her sixth World Cup but was not able to either get on the scoresheet or help her side prolong their journey in Australia.

Brazil crash out of the World Cup as Jamaica progress

The eight-time Copa America winners failed to beat either France or Jamaica, meaning their sole victory against Panama was not enough to secure their spot in the knockout stages, with a lot of credit having to go to Jamaica for spoiling the South American party.

🇫🇷3/3 France games done for the group stages.

Onto the Round of 16, potentially against Germany 👀 pic.twitter.com/x5FDN8wHiH — Aaron Hindhaugh (@AHindhaugh98) August 2, 2023

Jamaica came into the tournament off the back of crowdfunding their way to Australia after disagreements and disputes with their football federation about a severe lack of funding and to be honest, a downright lack of care for their Women’s team, but their players have turned up on the biggest stage managing to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever, in what is only their second-ever World Cup.

It’s Brazil’s earliest exit from football’s biggest tournament since 1995, but they can have very few complaints, especially after they failed to win any of their last two group games and also allowed their biggest rivals and threat in the group – as it seemed at the time – in France to take all three points off of them despite pulling the scores back level at 1-1.

France top the group and appear to be getting stronger

France appear to be getting better with each passing game as they were the stronger and more technically gifted team against Brazil, which was needed after they struggled and slugged to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica and created very few chances and despite resting several key players, they still managed to show a ruthless nature by smashing six goals in against Panama.

After going unbeaten in the group stages, France will be one of the more feared teams this tournament especially the longer Herve Renard gets to work with his players on the training pitch.

As for Brazil, it’s the worst ending for one of the game’s greats, but they will be back, as they always are, and will always be a team that other countries wish to avoid, but for now, the time is for Jamaica and all the little girls and women who’ve fought hard to get to this stage in football and threaten the bigger nations.