By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 August 2023 • 14:00

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United Women have reportedly made initial contact with Women’s World Cup hero and Colombia captain Daniela Montoya over a potential summer transfer.

As is always the case in football, the World Cup – or any international tournament – is an ideal place for players who may be less known in the wider domain to showcase their talents and perhaps put themselves in the shop window for a big-time move in the summer before the season kicks off.

This summer’s World Cup in Australia has been dominated by underdog stories with countries such as the Philippines getting their first-ever goal and win at the tournament, as well as nations such as Zambia, Colombia, Haiti, and Jamaica all proving that the gap to the bigger nations is certainly closing.

Man United make contact with Montoya

It’s allowed for stars to be born and one nation has certainly done that while capturing the hearts of fans in Australia and all over the world with their performances both on and off the pitch, and that is Colombia who have won both of their games at the tournament, including a memorable one against Germany.

Linda Caicedo has been the start of the show for Colombia and in fact, the entire World Cup, but her teammates have all played their part and Montoya has been the experienced figurehead in the side leading by example and keeping her younger teammates under control when necessary.

Skinner keen on more experienced heads in his squad

Montoya has started both games for Colombia thus far this tournament and her composure on the ball and hard-tackling nature in the cenrte of midfield has piqued interest within the Women’s Super League as Champions League outfit Man United are said to be keen on acquiring her services.

The midfielder will turn 33 later this month but has shown this World Cup that age is simply just a number and she can handle anything thrown her way, and with the Red Devils set to embark on their first-ever European adventure, an experienced head in the midfield could be just what Marc Skinner needs to help his side thrive and be able to fire on all fronts despite the added fixture congestion.