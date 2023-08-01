By Aaron Hindhaugh • 01 August 2023 • 13:00

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea Women have been tipped to make a move for Women’s World Cup star Linda Caicedo who is lighting up the biggest stage on the planet.

Emma Hayes and the Blues have been very busy already this summer having made a handful of top-class signings including Ashley Lawrence, Hannah Hampton, Brooke Aspin and Catarina Macario, but the World Cup stage could have just shone a spotlight on a potential new recruit.

Colombia have been one of the stories of this World Cup in Australia both on and off the pitch with their fans bringing a carnival atmosphere to every game they have attended thus far and their players have paid them back with two wins from two group games including a last-gasp victory against Germany.

Caicedo set for the very top of Women’s football

The South American side have been outstanding in every aspect and all their players have been required to play their part, but they are being helped out massively by the dazzling young talent of Caicedo, who has scored in three separate World Cups over the past 12 months, which is record-breaking stuff.

Caicedo was scouted and recruited by Real Madrid earlier this year but after two impressive displays and two goals, including a stunning solo effort against Germany, some bigger clubs in the Women’s game are being tipped on social media to make an imminent move for the Colombian winger.

At just 18 years of age, Caicedo seemingly has the world at her feet and will almost certainly go on to become one of the most talented and mesmerizing wingers in world football, but it remains unclear where she will be showcasing her ability with both Chelsea and Barcelona being discussed as possible landing spots for the teenager in the near future.

Chelsea and Barcelona tipped to move for the Colombian international

While Caicedo’s footballing ability is capturing all of the headlines – and rightly so – it’s her off-field story that is so magnificent and highlights her character having been diagnosed with Ovarian cancer following her international debut at 16, she beat the disease and has come back roaring with intent.

Also, just a few days ago she reportedly collapsed during a training session with Colombia and has managed to bounce back extremely quickly to help her side all but confirm progression into the next round as group winners, so whoever manages to lure her away from Real Madrid in the near future is getting both a talented player but also a fighter on and off the pitch.