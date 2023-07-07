Chelsea Announce Major Signing Of Talented Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 14:30

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Chelsea Women have announced the signing of promising young defender Brooke Aspin from Bristol City Women, where she will return on loan next season.

Emma Hayes has wasted no time this summer in making significant improvements to her team with Hannah Hampton, Ashley Lawrence and Catarina Macario all having walked through the door at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have also managed to do some recruiting this summer with one eye on the future by bringing in Alejandra Bernabe, who is set to leave on loan and go back to Spain with Levante, and now Aspin will follow a similar path.

Having starred for Bristol City in the FA Women’s Championship last season helping the Robins win the title and thus, earn promotion to the Women’s Super League, Aspin will now continue her development with a club she knows so well.

Chelsea announce signing of Brooke Aspin

Aspin is still only 18 and would have wasted a season by not going out on loan next campaign because her opportunities in the first team would have been very sparse, so this deal works for Aspin, Chelsea and Bristol City who will be trying their best to avoid relegation.

In a sign of faith from Chelsea, they have handed Aspin a four-year deal which shows they have a lot of belief in the defender to go on and become a mainstay in the heart of their defence for many years to come once she matures and becomes more experienced.

General Manager Paul Green has not hidden away from his excitement of getting this deal signed and may well have just put a whole load of unnecessary pressure on the shoulders of Aspin as he said:

Brooke Aspin has completed a move to Chelsea from Bristol City. ✍️ — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 7, 2023

“We believe Brooke is the best young centre-back of her age in the country. We look forward to seeing her continue to develop this season in the WSL at Bristol City.”

For Aspin though she appears t be thriving and running off excitement following her announcement as a new Chelsea player as she spoke to the club’s official website.

“It feels amazing, I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl and to be here right now, I can’t really put it into words.

Emma Hayes is planning for the future

“I’m excited to learn from the best, the players and staff are world class and I want to be world class myself. This is where I want to be and what I want to surround myself with.”

Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on Aspin’s development for sure this season and be hoping she can thrive and not shrink in fear when coming up against some of the world’s best strikers.

