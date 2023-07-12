By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 13:00

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are hopeful that Hakim Ziyech can still complete a move away this summer despite failing his medical with Al-Nassr.

Ziyech looked to be just one of a handful of Chelsea players heading out to Saudi Arabia to ply his trade and pick up a hefty wage packet, only for Al-Nassr to pull out of the original deal due to an issue in his medical.

It was reported that the issue with Ziyech was that Al-Nassr spotted something wrong with his knees, meaning that they were worried about how much football he’d be able to play for the Saudi club, which saw them offer him a new contract on 40% less money, something he rejected.

The Moroccan international has certainly flopped during his time at Chelsea having cost the Blues £33 million from Ajax but has only managed to score six goals and register nine assists in the Premier League.

Chelsea tell Ziyech to stay away from training

Ziyech has been linked with big-money moves to Saudi Arabia, but also clubs in Europe want to take advantage of Chelsea’s off-field financial woes by signing a talented player with the likes of AC Milan, Newcastle United and Manchester United all tipped with a move for the attacker.

Romano has now revealed that Ziyech has been told to stay away from Chelsea training until Monday, hoping that he can manoeuvre a move away in that time.

He said: “Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku, they want these players to not return to training in the coming days, but to return on July 17th ready for the USA tour.

Ziyech urged to find a move this summer

“They hope by that day to find a solution for all the players. They are still hoping for Hakim Ziyech to revive his move to Saudi or to find any other solution in Europe.”

It would be a shame to see someone so naturally talented as Ziyech depart from European football in search of more money in Saudi Arabia because some of the things he can do with a football are magical, although his confidence has taken a beaten since joining Chelsae being shunned by several managers over the years.