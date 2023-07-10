Ex-Tottenham Hotspur Star Tipped with Move To Chelsea

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 13:30

Chelsea stepping up their pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has been tipped to contact Mauricio Pochettino, with the Chelsea manager keen to help the player out.

Alli burst onto the scene with Spurs back in 2015 when he was thriving in a young and exciting Tottenham team under the guidance of Pochettino as the attacking midfielder was setting the Premier League alight.

In his first full season with Spurs, Alli managed to register 19 goal involvements in the top flight and kept putting up incredible numbers for seasons to come and it looked as though the England international was going to have the world at his feet for the rest of his career.

However, Pochettino was sacked by Spurs and from then, Alli appeared to go off the straight and narrow when it came to football with Jose Mourinho suggesting that he had all the talent in the world but wasn’t putting in the effort needed to be a top player while training.

Pochettino keen to speak with Dele Alli

Alli’s Spurs career fizzled out into nothing, to be quite honest, and a move to Everton under former England great Frank Lampard was even worse as he managed just one Premier League start before being shipped out on loan to Besiktas, where things got even worse with the manager calling him out on several occasions.

"𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡" Dele Alli's future is the topic of much discussion… A throwback to his fascinating chat with Jose Mourinho in 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 pic.twitter.com/H3dCY8KhjZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 26, 2022

Now though, Ali could be handed a very unthinkable lifeline with now-Chelsea boss Pochettino speaking out about his once-promising midfielder Alli, and how he has urged the midfielder to pick up the phone and call him for some help in a footballing sense.

He said: “I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a bit with him. I want to help him and see what is going on.

“He’s still young. For sure, he has the mentality.”

Alli needs to reinvent his career

It would be a sensational move if Alli was to end up at Stamford Bridge given how long he spent at Tottenham and the rivalry those two clubs have had, but if Pochettino can promise to get him back fit and firing, then it could be too good to turn down for the midfielder.

Alli does still have a full pre-season to prove himself under new manager Sean Dyche who will be taking a keen interest in the midfielder because if his mentality is right and he can let his footballing ability do the talking, he could be a serious player for the Toffees.