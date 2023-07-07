Chelsea To try And Sign History Making Italian International

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 18:50

Chelsea are said to be keen on signing recently relegated Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto amid his desire to play in the Premier League.

Gnonto was a shining light for Leeds last season for the majority of the campaign, especially under former manager Jesse Marsch when he managed to register two goals and four assists for the Whites, but his growth and development were then halted upon the American’s sacking.

When Javi Gracia came into the club he banished Gnonto to the substitute bench and was only using him in cameo roles for the majority of games, so it’s perhaps no surprise Leeds then struggled to pick up wins and points to keep them in the league.

Despite only starting 14 Premier League games and being 19 years old, Gnonto is attracting a lot of interest this summer as he looks to engineer a move out of Elland Road and the Championship with Chelsea, West Ham and Everton all said to be keen on the winger.

Chelsea keen on signing Gnonto

If Gnonto was wanting to go somewhere he could play every week then Everton would probably be his best bet, but to learn from world-class players and a top-quality coach in Mauricio Pochettino, then Chelsea would be the smart move for him.

It’s no surprise so many clubs are wanting Gnonto because of his ability to glide past players at ease, but also because he has so much potential to get better given he’s still only a teenager, but is good enough to play in the top flight and for his national side.

Italian international keen to be in the Premier League

Gnonto is currently the youngest player to ever score a goal for Italy – which is a pretty impressive record to hold given the calibre of players that played for the Azzurri – and will be looking to keep playing at the highest possible level for club and country this coming season.

Therefore, if Chelsea firm up their interest in Gnonto with an official bid, then he could well start to agitate for a move away from Leeds, which would be a shame for the Whites given they took a chance on him last summer, but a player of his ability deserves to be in the Premier League.