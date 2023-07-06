Chelsea Set For ‘Hectic’ Few Days In Transfer Window

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 18:45

Chelsea stepping up their pursuit of Moises Caicedo

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are set for some hectic days as they step up their pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

The Blues have already completed two first-team signings this far in the form of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, while the future of youngster Andrey Santos looks to be up in the air as Mauricio Pochettino will decide if he is first-team ready or not.

Chelsea are needing to be active in the transfer window because last season and the squad of players who er returning out every weekend were simply not good enough as they finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Despite spending over £100 million on Enzo Fernandez, Pochettino is seemingly wanting even more firepower in his engine room having lost both Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount respectively.

Chelsea set to move forward in Caicedo pursuit

The man that Pochettino has seemingly earmarked as the one player who could make his midfield department start to tick is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Caicedo, although his price is somewhat of a sticking point right now.

Pochettino is said to be a big admirer of Caicedo and Chelsea have already agreed on personal terms with the Ecuadorian international and now they are looking to push ahead and thrash out a financial package with the Seagulls.

Understand it's going to be a 'hectic' few days for Chelsea as they pursue Moises Caicedo. #CFC would love to get it done in time for their pre-season tour of America.🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/kKsZKSG8O0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 6, 2023

Jacobs has insisted these next few days and weeks could be ‘hectic’ for Chelsea’s pursuit of Caicedo because the Blues want to get him signed and unveiled as a new player before they depart for their pre-season tour of America.

Caicedo is keen on a move to Chelsea

However, that is certainly easier said than done as they have been in talks for weeks now and they will likely only get more difficult after Declan Rice was sold for over £100 million, so Brighton will want to receive a fee in that same sort of region.

While Caicedo has repeatedly already agreed on a move to Chelsea with the Blues, that doesn’t mean another team can’t come in and swoop for the midfielder by making a late offer to Brighton with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal all said to be very keen on the Ecuadorian, especially if Chelsea continue to stall.