By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 18:00

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Chelsea could soon step up their interest in Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea had so many issues both on and off the pitch last season that it saw them finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table since the 1995/96 campaign, which shows just how atrocious it was for everyone.

The Blues’ biggest issue last season was clear for everyone to see and that was they couldn’t score enough goals having drawn a blank in 14 out of the 38 Premier League games last term and their top scorer was now Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz with nine strikes.

Therefore, the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson will be signs of improvement and hope that the goals will start flowing under Mauricio Pochettino, but not too much pressure can be put onto the shoulders of Jackson given his age and inexperience in first-team football.

Chelsea set to move for Vlahovic

The Senegalese international has played just 34 games of first-team football out in La Liga for Villarreal so he may not be thrown into the starting lineup immediately, therefore a new striker could still be on the cards.

While a lot of clubs shave signed Chelsea players this summer and capitalised on their poor financial position, the Blues could do the same with Juventus and swoop in for the prolific Serbian star Vlahovic.

“I was speaking to somebody who’s close to Juventus and it sounds like this one is expected to heat up pretty soon,” Jones said.

Vlahovic out of the box 😍 pic.twitter.com/K8j3Pxa9Sy — Sakuta (@sakutax2) June 30, 2023

Vlahovic only signed for Juventus in January 2022 but has found good times difficult to come by having yet to win any silverware while playing for the Old Lady, although that doesn’t fall on his shoulders as he boasts an impressive record of 23 goals in 63 Serie A appearances.

Insider Jones went on to speak more about Vlahovic and his potential move to Chelsea this summer, “Meetings are basically planned for the back end of this week and the start of next week to start getting plans in place for them [Juventus] and making sure any departures are tied up quite quickly.

Pochettino keen on more firepower

“One of the discussions I’m told will happen is around Vlahovic with Chelsea.”

If Pochettino was to recruit Vlahovic then he would get a recognised number nine who can thrive off balls hooked into the box but can also play very smart football in and around the box with players running beyond him.

Vlahovic has been tipped with a move to the Premier League for some time now with Arsenal being huge admirers of him prior to them recruiting Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United have also kept a keen eye on the Serbian, which could make Chelsea speed up their pursuit in the coming days.