Top Chelsea Transfer Target Now Available For Just £40 Million

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 9:30

Close up of Chelsea's badge on their home kit.

Chelsea target Allan Saint-Maximin is said to be available for a transfer this summer from Newcastle United for £40 million.

The Blues were credited with a very serious interest in Saint-Maximin this time last year and with their lack of attacking output last campaign, a move for the silky Frenchman could well be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Saint-Maximin put Newcastle on his back and carried them to safety for a season and a half under Steve Bruce, but now with a new ethos and style of play under Eddie Howe, he’s been pushed out of the spotlight.

Last season, Saint-Maxmin was afforded just 12 Premier League starts and that resulted in him registering just one goal and five assists, but on his day he can be one of the most unstoppable wingers in the division such is his dribbling ability.

Chelsea target Saint-Maximin is now available

During one of Newcastle’s first games of the season, Saint-Maximin gave champions Manchester City a torrid time in defence as he ran them ragged and had Pep Guardiola on his knees unable to watch what was unfolding in front of him, the only thing is that those sorts of games are few and far between.

So, it’s no surprise that Newcastle are reportedly open to selling their French winger as they look to explore other more reliable options such as Harvey Barnes who scored 13 Premier League goals last term.

Chelsea lacked a cutting edge last season so could be tempted to move for the French maverick and given Todd Boehly’s close relationship with Amanda Staveley, that could help accelerate any sort of negotiations.

£40 million winger could thrive at Stamford Bridge

However, Chelsea won’t be the only club interested in such a unique and exciting talent as the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Pro League clubs all credited with an interest in the winger over the past 12 months.

Saint-Maximin has posted on his social media accounts that he is happy to be back in pre-season training with Newcastle, but the lure of somewhere such as Stamford Bridge or the money of Saudi Arabia could be too good for him and the Magpies to turn down this summer.