EasyJet: Eurovision party flight

As Eurovision’s official partner, easyJet has boosted the excitement with an airborne party for UK superfans, ready for this weekend’s musical extravaganza in Malmo, Sweden.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will host its first semi-final and the second semi-final on Thursday, May 9, in preparation for the Grand Final held on Saturday, May 11.

To kick things off and to get fans in the party mood, easyJet transformed a routine journey into a Eurovision celebration. Departing from London Gatwick to Copenhagen Airport, this special event catered to members of the General Organisation of Eurovision Fans (OAGE) along with some notable celebrities.

Festive skies and fan favourites

The flight wasn’t just any trip, it was a showstopper at 40,000 feet. Hosted by Drag Race star Tia Kofi, passengers enjoyed a unique talent show amid Eurovision fancy dress and themed decorations.

‘The flight easyJet laid on for us was the ultimate treat for any Eurovision fan who loves to celebrate, the glitz, glamour and unity of Eurovision,’ said Catherine Donald, a member of OAGE.

According to easyJet research around 6.5 million UK residents will ‘either hosting their own festivities or celebrating at someone else’s home.’

EasyJet’s recent survey also revealed top costume picks for Eurovision parties.

Eurovision impact and UK support

A statement from easyJet revealed that the company ‘will fly 40,000 visitors from across Europe travelling for this year’s contest into Copenhagen airport, and is set to operate over 10 per cent more seats to and from Copenhagen compared to the same period last year.’

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, expressed his pride, stating, ‘Our Super Fan Flight to Copenhagen promises to be a memorable adventure – a high-flying act of its own.’

The airline’s commitment isn’t just about flights. It’s about connecting cultures. ‘Our mission is to connect people and cultures together, and we’re proud to be the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest who share this passion,’ Brown added.

Eurovision continues to inspire travel, with Italy, Greece, and Spain being top destinations among Brits.