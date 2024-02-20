EasyJet: Elevating Eurovision

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Feb 2024 • 16:48

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet Press Office

EasyJet has been confirmed as the Eurovision Song Contest’s Official Airline Partner, symbolising a fusion of travel and music that promises to connect the European continent.

Announced on Tuesday, February 20, easyJet will serve as the Official Airline Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest over a span of three years, beginning with this year’s spectacle in May.

The airline is gearing up to transport thousands of Eurovision enthusiasts from across Europe to Copenhagen Airport, offering direct access to Malmo, Sweden. The city will proudly host where the live semi-final and final events on May 7, 9 and 11. In anticipation, easyJet plans to increase seat availability to and from Copenhagen by more than 10 per cent compared to last year.

A Harmonious partnership

Gabriella Neudecker, Marketing Director at easyJet, expressed immense pride in the partnership, stating, ‘We couldn’t be prouder to be the Official Airline Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest for the coming years.

‘Travel offers you that rare opportunity to break away from the everyday and to feel totally in the moment, just as the iconic Eurovision Song Contest does.

‘People, countries and communities are brought together, anything is possible and everyone is welcome. At easyJet we share all of these important values and are proud to play our part in connecting people across Europe, which we believe makes this partnership the perfect match.’

Uniting through music and travel

Martin Osterdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, also shared his enthusiasm: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome easyJet as the Official Airline Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest. We both share a passion for connecting people and cultures, and look forward to taking off together as we unite the joy of music and the freedom of travel.’

A legacy of connection

Nearly three decades ago, easyJet revolutionised travel, making flying accessible for countless individuals and heralding a new era of European exploration. Presently, the airline boasts a workforce of over 17,000 individuals from 97 nationalities, speaking more than 43 languages across eight European countries.

With a commanding presence on Europe’s most frequented routes, easyJet offers flights to over 150 airports in 35 countries, ensuring that over 300 million Europeans are just an hour’s drive from an easyJet flight.

Celebrating Eurovision’s global reach

The Eurovision Song Contest, organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), stands as the globe’s grandest live music event, drawing an audience of over 170 million viewers worldwide in 2023.

The 2024 contest in Malmo, Sweden, promises to be a spectacular affair, with 37 broadcasters vying for the coveted title, underscoring the EBU’s commitment to fostering public service media for a sustainable future.