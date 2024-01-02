By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 21:24

Everyone loves Eurovision! Credit: Shutterstock/1643769724

MANY people around the world love the Eurovision song contest, with fans everywhere eagerly anticipating this year, which is being hosted in Malmo by Sweden.

However, the question on many viewers’ lips seems to be: “since when was the Caribbean in Europe?”

It appears from Instagram that the organisers have agreed that the Caribbean can compete. It is not clear exactly which country will be represented, but although there are many European territories in the Caribbean, there are no Caribbean countries in Europe.

Of course, exceptions have been made in the past; remember that Australia were invited for one year to celebrate the contest’s 60th anniversary in 2016, and have been welcomed back ever since. In addition to this, Morocco competed in 1980, although then didn’t return for 40 years!

Olly Alexander is the UK’s chosen act for the much loved contest, the final of which is on May 11 2024, and Spain will choose their artist and song at Benidorm Fest on February 3.

Eurovision or Worldvision, does it really matter? What do you think?