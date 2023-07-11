By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 13:30

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea have been urged to sign Paulo Dybala by current Blue Thiago Silva, although they would face stiff competition.

The Blues are going to be in need of more firepower going into next season having scored just 32 goals last campaign and their tops corers – Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling – managed to net just nine times in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino has already managed to welcome both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea, but the former is very inexperienced having played just 32 times in La Liga during his entire career out in Spain.

Dybala has had a rather stop-start career having been blessed with great potential and ability at such a young age when he was picked up by Juventus but a lack of form and injuries have so far blighted him from reaching the very top of the game.

However, he is still clearly very highly rated by his peers and fellow professionals with Chelsea favourite Thiago Silva insisting that if Dybala was to join Chelsea then he would indeed be a brilliant recruit for them to have acquired.

Silva wants Dybala to join Chelsea

The Argentine is still under contract at Roma for another two seasons and was an important player for Jose Mourinho last season playing 38 games across all competitions, so they will be very unwilling to let him leave unless they receive a significant transfer fee.

If Chelsea are unable to find the perfect number nine that suits Pochettino’s side then moving for some more versatile such as Dybala to help Jackson settle into first-team football on a regular basis could be the best alternative.

Chelsea will likely have to flex their financial muscles though because Dybala has a long list of clubs who’ve taken a liking to him over the years, none more so than Tottenham Hotspur who came extremely close to signing the attacker during Pochettino’s tenure, only for image rights to rubbish any attempts at the final hour.

Pochettino still needs more goals in his team

Manchester United have registered a long-term interest dating back to 2019, but it remains to be seen whether or not his lack of height would suit Erik ten Hag’s style of playing as he opted for someone such as Wout Weghorst last term.

Playing under fellow countrymen Pochettino could be what helps convince Dybala that a move to Stamford Bridge and the Premier League is the right step for him right now in his career despite being just one year into his Roma adventure.