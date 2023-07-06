Manchester City Announce Signing Of Ex-Arsenal Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 16:00

CREDIT: "Manchester City Football Club" by Richard_of_England is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Manchester City Women have finally announced the signing of Dutch international and former Arsenal Women player Jill Roord.

Man City have moved to make one of the biggest and most intriguing signings of the summer today having confirmed the arrival of Dutch international Roord on a three-year deal which is a huge coup for the former FA Cup winners.

Roord has made the interesting career decision to leave Wolfsburg who just reached the Champions League final last season and even raced into a 2-0 lead against back-to-back winners Barcelona and join Man City who missed out on European football.

Man City confirm signing of Jill Roord

Gareth Taylor’s side have a fight on their side this season to not only climb back up the Women’s Super League table but also ensure that they assert themselves as the top team in Manchester after their rivals Manchester United finished above them and in second place.

Many may well be surprised by the fact Roord has returned back to England after her spell with Arsenal was less than inspiring having registered just 12 goal involvements, although her spot in the team never appeared to be fully clear.

This signing has the potential to be so good for Man City.

But it's all down to how Gareth Taylor decides to use Roord, which doesn't fill me with too much hope. https://t.co/YRNJghRAu0 — Aaron Hindhaugh (@AHindhaugh98) July 6, 2023

When she is deployed as a more attack-minded midfielder she thrives though which was shown at Wolfsburg both domestically and in Europe as she even netetd against her former side Arsenal in the latter competition.

Upon her arrival at Man City, Roord spoke about her feelings following the announcement and what it means to now be a Man City player, she said: “I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I’m super excited to start here.

Roord could be a game-changing signing

“I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and it’s a young side with plenty of potential which is very important to me.”

Despite being only 26, Roord is a seasoned veteran for both club and country having won the Euros with Holland in 2017 as well as reaching the final of the World Cup back in 2019 and then in club football she’s already turned out for some of the biggest teams in the world including Arsenal, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

After reaching the Champions League final Roord will be full of confidence heading into the World Cup and then the new WSL season with a point to prove against her former side Arsenal.

Remember to stay tuned to Euro Weekly News for more Women’s football coverage as I will be bringing exclusive content from out in Australia during this summer’s World Cup!