Tottenham Hotspur Announce Big Signing Of International Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 16:30
Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Israeli international Manor Solomon on a free transfer.
Spurs‘ lavish and efficient spending in the transfer market has taken another step forward under Ange Postecoglou with the North London outfit confirming the arrival of highly sought-after winger Solomon.
The Israeli international was a wanted man this summer having starred on loan with London rivals Fulham last season where he netted five goals in just 24 appearances for the Cottagers which he had to overcome a serious knee injury as well.
It’s quite a controversial signing, however, with his former club Shakhtar Donetsk claiming that UEFA’s ruling that any non-Ukriane players could leave for free has impacted them massively in a financial aspect.
However, Spurs have not wasted their time in listening to what Shakhtar have had to say as they’ve snapped up a history-making Champions League star for no transfer fee, a deal which will please both Daniel Levy and Postecoglou.
Solomon became a history maker during his time with Shakhtar as he netted in the Champions League against Atalanta, which made him the youngest Israeli to do so at the tender age of just 19, as well as scoring a winning goal against Real Madrid in 2020.
📸 @ManorSolomon pic.twitter.com/DcdYaIu1UM
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 11, 2023
Following the announcement of his arrival in N17, Solomon took to his Twitter account to speak about what this move means for him at this stage in his career, he said:
“I’m so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It’s truly an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”
It will be interesting to see how the young winger is utilised by Postecoglou as Tottenham already have a lot of players in that wide position including Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Djed Spence.
Although they did lose Lucas Moura on a free transfer over the summer, so Solomon could well come in as simply a squad player who is used as an impact substitute and also cup games to afford more experienced players crucial rest periods.
Despite being told that funds would reportedly be limited this summer, Postecoglou must be delighted with the business he and Spurs have been able to conduct so early into the transfer window ahead of what will be a big season for the Australian coach.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
