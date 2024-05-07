Hiking Trails from Port de Pollenca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Stunning hiking trails
Credit:Jimmy Ramírez Pexels
Port de Pollenca offers many scenic trails for keen hikers. Among these, the 6.5km loop from the port to Cala Boquer is of particular beauty. This route is perfect during the spring and autumn months.
Hikers relish the coastal breeze and panoramic views. Take the Boquer path to a secluded beach with crystal-clear waters, accessible only by foot or boat.
For a longer hike, the 10km loop from Port de Pollenca to Cala Sant Vincenc is popular with walkers. Begin near the Port de Pollenca roundabout, the well-marked path winds through fields and farmland before ascending to reveal stunning views of the Bay of Pollenca and beyond.
Alternatively, experienced hikers can take the 45km loop to Cape Formentor, across the rigged Tramuntana mountains. This is UNESCO protected landscape punctuated by untouched beaches and shaded pine forests.
Each trail offers a journey through Mallorca’s stunning, natural environment.
