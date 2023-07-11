‘He will leave’ – Chelsea Handed £100 Million Transfer Boost

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 9:40

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has insisted that there’s a strong chance Moises Caicedo will leave this summer, but Chelsea may well have to pay £100 million.

Caicedo is certainly one of the most wanted men in the Premier League this summer after starring for Brighton & Hove Albion coming in the top three for tackles won throughout the entire league last term, but that means he would come with a hefty asking price.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to continue his overhaul of the Chelsea squad with 10 players having already departed and three thus far having arrived, but Todd Beohly isn’t one for keeping his money for a rainy day.

Since the American businessman took Chelsea off the hands of Roman Abramovic there has been more than £600 million spent on transfers at Chelsea, so the £100 million price tag on Caciedo’s head is not likely to make the Blues halt their pursuit this summer.

Chelsea will have to pay £100 million for Caicedo

While personal terms are not said to be a problem between Caicedo and Chelsea, they aren’t the only club who have the Ecuadorian in their list of potential signings this summer with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United also admirers of the midfielder.

Therefore, Chelsea will have to soon realise that Brighton aren’t going to be pushovers this summer and will be demanding a transfer fee in a similar region as to that of what Declan Rice has commanded from Arsenal.

“Chelsea do remain in talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo’s signing,” Sheth told Sky Sports. “One source has told us that Brighton value Caicedo in the same bracket that West Ham value Declan Rice, so they could be after around £100m for him.

This transfer saga looks set to rumble on

“They went into the summer thinking that price could be driven up the more clubs become interested. There is a possibility he will leave, but it won’t take small money.”

While many may not believe that Chelsea need Caicedo given how much money was pumped into the purchase of Enzo Fernadez earlier this year, the fact that they have now lost Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and N’Golo Kante would suggest they possibly even need more than just the Ecuadorian to help Pochettino this season.