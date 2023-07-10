‘It’s an annoying injury’ – Arsenal Captain Drops Major Update

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 17:20

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson has been speaking about her injury rehab after damaging her ACL last season.

Williamson was one of several Arsenal players to have suffered an ACL injury last season which made their push for the Women’s Super League almost impossible and the fact Jonas Eidvall got them into the Champions League semi-final in that campaign has to be applauded.

The England international was the captain for last summer’s European Championship and thus had the honour of lifting the silverware, becoming the first English player to do so since Bobby Moore back in 1966.

Having suffered the far too common ACL injury, Williamson missed the end of the season and also will now not be able to participate and lead her country out at a World Cup in Australia, with Millie Bright taking over that duty.

Williamson recovering well from her ACL injury

However, after a weekend full of glitz and glamour in England which saw Williamson attend Wimbledon in the royal box as well as being allowed on the grid and in the pits with Aston Martin for the Silverstone Grand Prix, she is now fully focused on the World Cup despite not taking part.

This is because she has admitted that she and he brother are going to be jetting out to Australia later this month for the World Cup to show their support for the Lionesses who will be playing thousands of miles away from home.

Speaking to England captain Leah Williamson in the Silverstone pits on #F1, her recovery, the Lionesses’ hopes and going to the World Cup#fifawwc #england #britishgp pic.twitter.com/PDd3rb89ga — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 9, 2023

She spoke over the weekend at Silverstone about her injury and how recovery was going, but her physio at Arsenal won’t likely be very happy she will be taking a flight around the world to be in Australia while still not healed from her ACL injury.

She said: “The girls have got as good a chance as anyone. I can’t wait to watch them and I’m so proud of them already. I’ll be out there with my brother.

“Recovery is going well. Really well actually. It’s an annoying injury because it’s so slow but I’m doing really well.”

Lionesses captain to support her teammates in Australia

It’s a huge boost for Arsenal that Williamson is feeling good about herself despite having suffered one of the worst injuries any footballer can sustain during their career, but it may also make some fans be nervous that she is going to be stationary and sitting still on a plane for so long which could make things worse.

Williamson will be eager to show her support and hope the Lionesses can go all the way in Australia, but her main goal is to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season or at least limit the number of games she will be missing for.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage then remember to stay tuned in as I will be bringing you exclusive World Cup content from out in Australia this summer!