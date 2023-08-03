Nora Johnson – Stop Press !

By Nora Johnson • 03 August 2023 • 10:45

Stop Press! The Story Behind The Headlines : copyright Nora Johnson

THE STORY BEHIND THE HEADLINES

It’s not often I’m left speechless, but when I last saw my gynaecologist in London he reminded me what he’d said previously: “That novel of yours really could have been about me!”

I was unaware he even knew about my debut novel, The De Clerambault Code, or the others. (Actually, he’d read every single one.) Just like the main character in it, he described how he’d been obsessively stalked by a patient who sent him aggressive emails ending up in blackmail. Eventually, he referred himself to the General Medical Council and subsequently totally cleared by the medical tribunal.

What a personal story, which hit the national headlines! There wasn’t time to mention I’d also been stalked (in Los Angeles) resulting in the obsessive delusional relationship depicted in my novel. Nor that studying criminal law there led to my writing these psychological suspense crime thrillers featuring investigative journalist Alice Myers, including the latest, The Couple across the Street.

Which reminds me, once one of my readers, a fellow hack, graciously offered to proofread my manuscript and pinpoint any errors in punctuation, spelling and style. Of course i spel perffecttly and theres never no punktuation, erors! so her job was like, :- easy!

