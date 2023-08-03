By Marcos • 03 August 2023 • 10:15

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1987

WORD SPIRAL

1 June; 2 Epee; 3 Else; 4 Emit; 5 Teak; 6 Kind; 7 Darn; 8 Nave; 9 Earn; 10 Nazi; 11 Idol; 12 Lung; 13 Goal; 14 Lees; 15 Slab; 16 Beta. NATALIE

QUICK QUIZ

Automobile Association; 2 Semaphore; 3 Bangladesh; 4 Samurai; 5 Ventriloquism; 6 Golden Gate Bridge; 7 Bangor; 8 Yugoslavia; 9 Grace Kelly; 10 Peach.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Moses; 8 Acreage; 9 Useless; 10 Pills; 12 Correspond; 15 Cinderella; 18 Spain; 19 Estonia; 21 Secrete; 22 Stock.

Down: 1 Ambulances; 2 Asked; 3 Isle; 4 Caesar; 5 Proposal; 6 Call for; 11 Sidetracks; 13 Oleander; 14 On watch; 16 Eleven; 17 Union; 20 Toss.

QUICK

Across: 4 Tedium; 7 Anaconda; 8 Career; 10 Cleft; 13 Mist; 14 Hurl; 15 Sets; 16 Fee; 17 Amid; 19 Alan; 21 Precision; 23 Deed; 24 Colt; 26 Gin; 27 Iran; 29 Trot; 32 Duel; 33 Tooth; 34 Income; 35 Lacrosse; 36 Uranus.

Down: 1 March; 2 Baker; 3 Bout; 4 Tacit; 5 Dirt; 6 Uneven; 9 Assail; 11 Lug; 12 Flare; 13 Medical; 15 Sic; 16 Fan; 18 Medium; 20 Lotto; 21 Pen; 22 Son; 23 Dinner; 25 Jot; 28 Reels; 30 Rouse; 31 Thief; 32 Down; 33 Tory.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Excuse, 4 Lawns, 8 Verse, 9 Opening, 10 Adoptar, 11 Cero, 12 Asi, 14 Inks, 15 Much, 18 Tip, 21 Liga, 23 Usually, 25 Tailors, 26 South, 27 Hello, 28 Godson.

Down: 1 Enviar, 2 Cartoon, 3 Sweetest, 4 Lies, 5 While, 6 Siglos, 7 Porra, 13 Impuesto, 16 Colours, 17 Clutch, 19 Pulso, 20 Python, 22 Grill, 24 Soso.

NONAGRAM

gal, gel, lab, lag, lah, lea, leg, leu, lug, able, alba, alga, bale, ball, bell, blag, blah, blue, buhl, bull, gala, gale, gall, glue, gull, hale, hall, haul, heal, hell, hula, hull, leal, lube, luge, algae, algal, bagel, bugle, bulge, gable, galah, gleba, halal, label, laugh, legal, beluga, ullage, haulage, LAUGHABLE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE