Brazil crash out as France progress in Women's World Cup blockbuster group Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1987

By Marcos • 03 August 2023 • 10:15

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1987

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1987

WORD SPIRAL

1 June; 2 Epee; 3 Else; 4 Emit; 5 Teak; 6 Kind; 7 Darn; 8 Nave; 9 Earn; 10 Nazi; 11 Idol; 12 Lung; 13 Goal; 14 Lees; 15 Slab; 16 Beta. NATALIE

QUICK QUIZ

Automobile Association; 2 Semaphore; 3 Bangladesh; 4 Samurai; 5 Ventriloquism; 6 Golden Gate Bridge; 7 Bangor; 8 Yugoslavia; 9 Grace Kelly; 10 Peach.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Moses; 8 Acreage; 9 Useless; 10 Pills; 12 Correspond; 15 Cinderella; 18 Spain; 19 Estonia; 21 Secrete; 22 Stock.
Down: 1 Ambulances; 2 Asked; 3 Isle; 4 Caesar; 5 Proposal; 6 Call for; 11 Sidetracks; 13 Oleander; 14 On watch; 16 Eleven; 17 Union; 20 Toss.

QUICK

Across: 4 Tedium; 7 Anaconda; 8 Career; 10 Cleft; 13 Mist; 14 Hurl; 15 Sets; 16 Fee; 17 Amid; 19 Alan; 21 Precision; 23 Deed; 24 Colt; 26 Gin; 27 Iran; 29 Trot; 32 Duel; 33 Tooth; 34 Income; 35 Lacrosse; 36 Uranus.
Down: 1 March; 2 Baker; 3 Bout; 4 Tacit; 5 Dirt; 6 Uneven; 9 Assail; 11 Lug; 12 Flare; 13 Medical; 15 Sic; 16 Fan; 18 Medium; 20 Lotto; 21 Pen; 22 Son; 23 Dinner; 25 Jot; 28 Reels; 30 Rouse; 31 Thief; 32 Down; 33 Tory.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Excuse, 4 Lawns, 8 Verse, 9 Opening, 10 Adoptar, 11 Cero, 12 Asi, 14 Inks, 15 Much, 18 Tip, 21 Liga, 23 Usually, 25 Tailors, 26 South, 27 Hello, 28 Godson.
Down: 1 Enviar, 2 Cartoon, 3 Sweetest, 4 Lies, 5 While, 6 Siglos, 7 Porra, 13 Impuesto, 16 Colours, 17 Clutch, 19 Pulso, 20 Python, 22 Grill, 24 Soso.

NONAGRAM

gal, gel, lab, lag, lah, lea, leg, leu, lug, able, alba, alga, bale, ball, bell, blag, blah, blue, buhl, bull, gala, gale, gall, glue, gull, hale, hall, haul, heal, hell, hula, hull, leal, lube, luge, algae, algal, bagel, bugle, bulge, gable, galah, gleba, halal, label, laugh, legal, beluga, ullage, haulage, LAUGHABLE

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1987

HARD

Hard Sudoku 1987

GOGEN

Gogen 1987

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1987

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Author badge placeholder
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading