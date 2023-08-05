Football Crazy Fugitive Is Arrested After His Celebrations Lead To His Location

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 17:02

Napoli Fans. Credit: SSC Napoli/Facebook.com

An avid football fan’s joy at his team winning Italy’s premier league was short-lived, as his celebrations later led to him being identified and arrested.

After 33 years of hurt, Napoli won the Serie A title (Italy’s premier league) in May this year, an event in which 60-year-old Vincenzo La Porta simply couldn’t contain himself, ultimately leading to his detainment on Friday, August 4, writes Insider Paper.

Aside from being a loyal Napoli fan, La Porta was also on Italy’s most-wanted list. He was living in Greece, where he had been evading justice for 11 years.

La Porta, who is believed to have strong ties to the Camorra crime syndicate in Naples, had been sentenced in absentia to a 14-year prison term for his involvement in a group that specialised in tax evasion and fraud.

The arrest came after he was spotted celebrating a historic victory by his beloved football team, Napoli. The event took place on the Greek island of Corfu in May, shortly after Napoli secured their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Italian police had relentlessly pursued La Porta for over a decade, demonstrating unwavering determination and patience in their efforts. According to a police statement, they were steadfast in their search, ‘never giving up’ and waiting for him to make a mistake.

Their breakthrough came when they stumbled upon a photo of La Porta celebrating Napoli’s victory outside a restaurant. In the snapshot, he can be seen waving a scarf adorned in Napoli‘s signature white and blue colours, a sight that would ultimately betray his location.

Despite wearing a baseball cap in the photo, investigators were confident that they had identified their man. With the collaboration of Greek law enforcement, they discreetly shadowed La Porta, eventually apprehending him as he rode his scooter.

The triumph of Napoli, bringing their first Serie A title since the era of Diego Maradona, proved to be La Porta’s undoing. ‘La Porta could not help but celebrate,’ explained the police. Their persistence and careful surveillance paid off, leading to the fugitive’s capture and ensuring he will now face justice for his crimes.