Gibraltar And La Linea Sustainable Transport

By John Smith • 19 August 2023 • 10:40

Gibraltar Ministers Balban and Linares, on their bikes without helmets Credit: Gibraltar Government

The Gibraltar Ministry of Transport will join the Council of La Linea de la Concepcion in celebration of European Mobility Week which runs from September 16 to 22.

For the first time, Gibraltarian cyclists will join the bicycle event En bici por La Linea, which follows a 16 kilometre route across the municipality.

The activity aims to promote good neighbourly relations, raise awareness of sustainable transport across both sides of the frontier, and promote healthy lifestyle changes for those living and working both sides of the border.

Participation is free and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/5acpz2z8.

Minister’s Observation

Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “I’m pleased that Gibraltarian cyclists will for the first time be participating in this important event, which promotes sustainable transport across both Gibraltar and La Linea.

As neighbouring cities, it is important that we acknowledge and understand that for many of our citizens, transport is an essential part of daily life and that whilst the problems brought about by excessive vehicle use transcends frontiers, the potential benefits of sustainable, healthier alternatives knows no bound.”

Minister Balban is known throughout Gibraltar as an individual who wants to see more people on bicycles and fewer cars on the road.

Some Opposition

He is slowly but surely introducing bicycle lanes in place of both roads and pavements causing disagreement between locals who support his plans and those who believe the lanes to be dangerous for pedestrians.

Gibraltar is basically a rock with many hilly inclines which the elderly, parents with young children and those who are not physically fit find that a car is essential to allow them to move from one part of the city to another.

Border Matters

With regards to the Gibraltarian cyclists joining in the La Linea event, much will depend upon the good will of the Spanish Border Officers who could make their entry into Spain and then their return very time consuming if every passport and identity card is minutely scrutinised as sometimes happens.