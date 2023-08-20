Women’s Football Is True Winner

By John Smith • 20 August 2023 • 15:43

Queen Letizia and Princess Sofía applauded the result Credit: SM Casa de la Rey Twitter

There is no question that women’s football has really come of age and the international interest just keeps growing.

With the Euro Weekly News links with England and our base in Spain, it was very appropriate that the final should have been contested between England and eventual winners Spain who triumphed with a 1-0 result.

Some would argue that England took the moral high ground by appointing a female manager even though she is Dutch as opposed to Spain continuing the male hierarchy.

Unless you are a dyed in the wool supporter of either team, the actual outcome wasn’t really that important with the way in which the women’s version of the sport has grown in stature so quickly being far more significant.

Certainly, the USA was for years the home of women’s football with large numbers of young women taking up the sport in college, perhaps because it isn’t as physically demanding as American Football and it can lay claim to being the true ‘beautiful game.’

It took much longer to take off in Europe and it wasn’t that long ago the FC Barcelona were being called out for booking the men’s team in business class and the women’s team on the same flight in economy.

England winning the European Trophy certainly helped promote the popularity and TV programmes such as Dorking ‘Til I Die which relates the role of Calum Best as Chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies helped to spotlight the growth on the women’s game in England.

Now that the new professional season has started again, expect to see larger crowds at women’s matches but it will still take a long time for female players to have the same astronomic price tags as their male counterparts.

All in all a number of people (mainly men we suspect) have recognised that the women’s game has grown and improved remarkably over the past five years which can only be a good thing.

What is positive however is that there has been another area were the role of women in today’s society has seen the glass ceiling at least cracked if not shattered.