Nora Johnson – Acclaimed Actor

Back in 1878, shortly after he’d invented the phonograph, Thomas Edison had an idea. Leaning over his new machine he recited: “Mary had a little lamb. Its fleece was white as snow.” As he created the first ever audio of the spoken word, Edison dreamed that the technology might eventually allow a whole novel to be recorded. Nearly 150 years later, he’d be pretty impressed to be able to download 75,000+ audiobooks!

Rayner Bourton, who created the role of ‘Rocky’ in the original London production of “The Rocky Horror Show”, has produced all my psychological suspense crime thrillers, each one expertly narrated with authentic accents. Listen yourself to free audio samples on Amazon/Audible of ‘Death in Windermere’ etc. My latest, ‘The Couple across the Street’, is currently in production and will soon be available!

I often get requests from readers (and arts/book clubs), but not all pan out. Would I ‘ghost’ someone’s life story? (This from retired accountants and librarians. Riveting reading, right?) Another wrote enthusiastically and exhaustively about his project – a memoir he’d imaginatively titled: “My Autobiography”. Maybe I missed a bestseller (and blockbuster movie) there. Anyway, his ‘life story’ turned out to be more OTT bonkers than bizarre…

