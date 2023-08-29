Police Launch Investigation Involving Premier League Captain

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 August 2023 • 13:50

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are launching an investigation into an alleged altercation in Newcastle city centre, which appeared to involve skipper, Jamal Lascelles.

For the majority of people associated with Newcastle United, the last 18-24 months have been almost like a dream, from a purely footballing sense, becoming one of the richest clubs in world football, they reached a cup final and are set to play Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

However, for a lot of the players, it hasn’t been the dream and happiness that others have experienced with former first-team regulars now being shunned out of the picture and are restricted to just cameo appearances off the bench or a cup start if they are lucky.

Police launch investigation into alleged Lascelles fight

Many players who have served Newcastle superbly well over recent years such as Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and the now departed Jonjo Shelvey having all seen their game time reduced in recent months and years, which is certainly the sadder part of that many do not think about.

While the former mentioned above is still the club captain for the role he plays behind the scenes and in the dressing room, it’s been Kieran Trippier usually wearing the armband on the pitch and that may well be getting too much for Lascelles mentally.

This is because mobile footage has emerged online over the weekend which shows Lascelles getting into a fight with some fellow bargoers and his younger brother, with the Newcastle captain even managing to get himself punched in the head on the sly by one of the men.

It’s believed that Lascelles stepped in to try and be a peacemaker after his brother got into an altercation, however, things turned very quickly and a brawl then occurred in the city centre of Newcastle in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 20th.

Newcastle refuse to comment on Lascelles’ situation

Footage has started circulating on social media in recent days, which has ultimately forced the police to launch an investigation and begin making inquiries about what went on and if any further action needs to be taken with Lascelles, or anyone else involved.

Newcastle acknowledged what has gone on and that Lascelles may well have been involved, but they have thus far refused to make any further comment on the situation.

It’s not a great look for Newcastle with this being the second time police have had to get involved with one of their first-team players after Joelinton was arrested for drunk driving just a few months ago.