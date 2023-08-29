Sabotage Foiled At La Vuelta España

By John Ensor • 29 August 2023 • 11:51

National Police Arrest saboteurs. Credit: PoliciaNacional/Twitter.com

Four individuals have been arrested by the National Police for allegedly attempting to sabotage La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2023.

The arrests took place on Saturday, August 26, in the Solsones region of Ilerdense, according to a report published on August 29 by Policia Nacional.

A Close Call

The suspects were caught red-handed on Saturday, as they were planning to activate a device designed to spill hundreds of litres of liquid on the road during La Vuelta. The incident was set to occur during the stage between the towns of Suria in Barcelona and Arinsal in Andorra on Monday, August 28.

The device was comprised of two drums, each with a 200-litre capacity, along with a solenoid valve and a timer for activation. Concealed among the foliage, the device also included a hose that extended to the road, making it difficult to spot. The liquid, similar in appearance to motor oil, is currently undergoing forensic analysis to determine its exact composition.

Saboteurs Arrested And Charged

The investigation was led by agents from the General Information Commissioner and the Provincial Information Brigade of Barcelona. They operated under the direction of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Solsona in Lleida. Specialists from the General Police Station for Scientific Police and the Higher Police Headquarters of Catalonia also contributed to the final operation.

The suspects had taken extensive precautions to avoid detection. At the time of their arrest, none were in possession of a mobile phone, and they had used secondary, hard-to-navigate paths to reach the location where they had set up the device.

The arrested individuals were presented before the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Solsona in Lleida on Monday, August 28. The case has been declared confidential, and the suspects are facing charges of belonging to a criminal group, public disorder, road safety violations, and environmental offences.