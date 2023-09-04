By Jo Pugh • 04 September 2023 • 16:24
The genes are most commonly found in head and neck cancers. Credit: Freepik
Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have made a significant breakthrough in understanding and potentially overcoming chemotherapy resistance in head and neck cancer.
They have identified two crucial genes responsible for this resistance, offering hope for more effective treatments and personalised cancer care in the future.
These two genes, NEK2 and INHBA, have been found to make head and neck cancer patients resistant to chemotherapy.
Silencing either of these genes can re-sensitise cancer cells that were previously unresponsive to chemotherapy, presenting a potential game-changer in cancer treatment.
This suggests that the implications of this research could extend to various other cancer types that exhibit high levels of these genes, offering new avenues for treatment development.
In addition to identifying these critical genes, the researchers screened a chemical library, commonly used in drug discovery.
They successfully identified two substances, sirodesmin A (a fungal toxin) and carfilzomib (derived from bacteria), capable of specifically targeting these genes.
This finding not only offers a potential solution but also highlights the possibility of repurposing existing drugs to combat new causes of disease, potentially reducing costs and expediting treatment development, reported InfoSalus on Monday, September 4.
Dr. Muy-Teck Teh, the lead author of the study, emphasised the promising nature of these results.
He sees them as a significant step toward providing cancer patients with personalised treatment based on their genetic and tumour characteristics, potentially leading to higher survival rates and more effective therapies.
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) poses unique challenges in cancer treatment.
The research sheds light on why some patients do not respond as expected and provides a potential solution.
Currently, all HNSCC patients receive similar treatment combinations, regardless of the genetic makeup of their cancer.
This groundbreaking research offers hope for more targeted and effective treatments, ultimately improving outcomes for cancer patients.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.