September Events in Madrid

By Ross Sanderson • 11 September 2023 • 13:45

Parque Buen Retiro, Madrid. Image: S.Borisov / Shutterstock.com.

After a long and very hot summer, the cooler weather of September comes as a welcome respite for those living in or visiting Madrid. With the average temperature dropping to a comfortable average of 28 degrees, the Spanish capital comes to life with a variety of events to look forward to from a wide range of exciting cultural interests. Check out these FOUR amazing events only available this month:

Apertura Gallery Weekend

First held in 2009, every year on a weekend in September the galleries and museums of Madrid come together to offer a schedule of events and activities to promote the city’s art. Free for all to attend, the event holds a programme of tours not only in the art galleries but also around the streets of Madrid to spot the beautiful contemporary art that can be found in its streets and plazas. Apertura marks the beginning of the new art exhibition season and acts as a perfect way for the public to appreciate the artistic culture that Madrid has to offer. This year the event will be from the 14th to the 17th of September.

Vogue Fashion’s Night Out

For just one night, every September, over 200 shops in the centre of Madrid offer huge discounts on all the latest fashion trends for Autumn 2023. Across the city, clothes stores host live music, fashion shows, photo shoots and even meet and greets with famous designers, models and celebrities. The event has been running since 2009, with more than 50,000 people attending in recent years. This year Vogue are hosting on Saturday, September 16th and shops will be staying open until as late as midnight.

Vuelta a Espana

The 21st and final stage of the 2023 Vuelta a Espana, on September 17th, will be a 101.5km flat stage course from Zarzuela to the finish line in Madrid. The race, which started in Barcelona, has seen riders pass through Andorra, Pamplona, Valladolid and Zaragoza, among others, in a three-week race. Those interested in seeing the end of the 78th Vuelta a Espana can expect to see some of the most well-known names in the sport of cycling battling it out for the coveted red jersey.

Jardin de las Delicias

On the 22nd and 23rd of this month, the Jardin de las Delicias (Garden of Delights) festival returns for its fourth edition. While predominantly a music festival, this event has something for everyone, with interactive activities, art shows and a wide range of street food available too. Before the festival was created and first ran in 2018, a series of concerts were held in Madrid, Seville, Granada and Cadiz called Gira Endesa Jardin. Following the success of these stand-alone concerts, a two-day festival was born. Tickets start from €60 per day.