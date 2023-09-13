Man From Sevilla Exploits ‘Trans’ Law To Dodge Justice

By John Ensor • 13 September 2023 • 10:01
Abuser seeks pardon.
Credit: fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock.com
A man convicted of crimes against two girlfriends is seeking a pardon because he now identifies as a woman.
In Sevilla, Antonio, after being convicted of mistreating two former girlfriends, changed his gender and name to Milan in July. He now seeks clemency from the Spanish Government, according to ABC, Wednesday, September 13.
The move by the convicted abuser is permitted under the ‘Trans Law’, championed by the government of Pedro Sanchez and Unidas Podemos. This legislation allows any Spanish national over 16 to change their registered gender without medical or psychological evidence.
The victims, Patricia and Victoria, feel ‘unprotected and defenceless’. Patricia shared, ‘You can’t do anything.’ Since learning about Antonio’s, now Milan’s, actions and his plea for a full pardon, she’s struggled to ‘assimilate’ the news. Victoria described the situation as ‘abnormal’.
Antonio dated Victoria from summer 2017 to December 2018. Concurrently, he began seeing Patricia. Both women were aware of each other, leading Victoria to warn Patricia about Antonio’s abusive behaviour. They subsequently supported one another, filing complaints against Antonio on January 31, 2019 for mistreatment, injuries, and more.
Antonio faced legal consequences, including an eight-month preventive imprisonment and a geolocation device to keep him away from Patricia. Victoria’s case faced multiple delays, but she eventually secured a 40-month prison sentence for Antonio. He owes her €8,000 in compensation, half of which he’s paid.
The victims describe Antonio, a private security employee, as ‘sexist and homophobic’. Despite his past, he now claims to be a ‘new person’, having undergone a gender transition. He hopes this change will prevent his imprisonment or at least ensure a mixed-gender prison stay.
The victims feel the ‘Trans Law‘ is too lenient. Victoria lamented, ‘You can change gender very easily.’ Patricia expressed feeling ‘panic’ throughout the ordeal, though she felt supported by her family and the National Police.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
