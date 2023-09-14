Community Comments – 1994

By Gillian • 14 September 2023 • 16:46

Campo Living

OUR web article Costa Or Campo? The Pros And Cons Of Spanish Seaside or Countryside Living compared the options that those moving to Spain had and asked the question whether it was better to go for the busy coast life where so much is going on or to settle for a quiet country lifestyle.

Interestingly, the bulk of comments received promoted the country life option and made it clear that not only was there plenty going on but also all the amenities that you would expect on the coast.

Comments

I concur with the previous commentator, we live in a small town of under 25000 people, walking distance to shops and bars is less than 15 mins max, one medical centre and a small hospital, provincial capital 20kms away, fantastic internet, wonderful views over the olives the colour changes of the fields is exceptional and 700 mtrs is up near the clouds sometimes. 200 kms to the Costas makes for great weekend breaks but couldn’t live there.

Ian Dunbar

I’ve read your article and I don’t recognise the campo/ countryside living. I live in a village with just 200 houses, I have better internet than in the UK , fibre optic . The doctor comes twice a week to our village there is never a problem for appointments, the hospital is 4 miles away and medical treatment is excellent. We have travelled allot in Jaen and the roads here are fantastic . We are on the mains for water and electricity and we had a problem with our water , reported it in the morning and it was sorted the same day. In almost 3 years the power has gone off for 2 minutes. There is so much to do in our area , we dint have enough time to do everything on offer and it’s all free. When you reach 65 the local council invite you to a free meal you can take a friend etc. The local mayor visits you on or around your birthday to present you with a gift. Crime is zero , my village is close knit has a WhatsApps group so we can all keep in touch . The cost of living here compared to the coast is really good, the lifestyle is fantastic , if you want to dance until 5am in the morning there are so many towns n villages with fiestas amazing social life. There are allot of Brits here in rural Spain also I’ve met over 30 but I see many more in the shops and cafes. I think living in rural Spain is not as black n white as you portray it, there are different levels as I am sure there are for the coastal living.

Mrs Debra O’Neill

At last a very accurate and informative article, hope many prospective buyers get a chance to read it.

Well done, and congratulations, pity we don’t get the chance to shake your hand.

Alicia and Mervyn

Twenty years living near Conil 15 minutes from the beach!

Mervyn Horner

We’ve lived on the coast and in the Campo and for us Campo wins every time. Mainly because there are so many tourists on the coast, and a great many English who live there permanently still have a holiday lifestyle, so it’s very busy, and of course very cold in Winter. We are 10 minutes from the nearest town here in the campo, but the hospital is on the outskirts so is very easy to get to, and the Health Centre is only a 15 minute drive away. We are all solar and on well water which goes through a water cleanser to get rid of most impurities but is still not drinkable, so we have to buy drinking and cooking water. We’re not at all bothered about no mains electricity as 8 solar panels and up-to-date batteries give us all the power we need, but we would prefer to be on a mains water supply if it were possible.

Maggie

