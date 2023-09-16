English Comedian And Actor Russell Brand Accused Of Rape, Sexual Assault And Emotional Abuse

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 21:49

Image of English comedian and actor Russell Brand. Credit: Eva Rinaldi/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

THE comedian and actor Russell Brand has been hit with allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

They were brought by four women who accused the star of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour during the height of his success between 2006 and 2013, according to The Sunday Times this Saturday, September 16.

Before the allegations were made public – the result of a Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation – the 48-year-old appeared in a video titled ‘So, This is Happening’, that was published last night on his YouTube channel.

He announced that ‘very serious criminal allegations’ about him were about to be made public by a newspaper and TV company, while vehemently denying they ever happened, as reported by Sky News.

Brand denied the allegations

Brand called the claims ‘A litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks’ against him. In the video, he explained that the accusations: ‘pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream’.

‘As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations’, he emphasised.

‘Also, it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack’, Brand continued.

The comedian added: ‘Now, I don’t wanna get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked and plainly they’re working very closely together’.

‘We are obviously going to look into this matter ’cause it’s very, very serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, and stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free’, Brand concluded.

Four accusers came forward

One of his accusers claims to have been raped at his home in Los Angeles, with another girl claiming to have met Brand in London while out shopping. According to the Sunday Times, the latter was still at school and aged 16 at the time.

On the same day, she attended a rape crisis centre for treatment said the news outlet. ‘When a girl says NO it means no’, she is reported to have written in a text to Brand afterwards.

After meeting him at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, a third woman claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Brand at his home in West Hollywood. He is also accused of physically and emotionally abusing a fourth person, reported the newspaper.

In the early 2000s, Brand also allegedly ‘grabbed’ and ‘bit’ an unnamed female comedian in the face while they were gigging together.

Speaking with the news outlet, a male comic told them: ‘I know for many, many years that women have been warning each other about Russell’. He claimed that Brand’s name was circulated regularly by female comedians in online chat groups.

He lost his job with the BBC after a scandal in 2008

He notoriously lost his job with the BBC in 2008 after an incident involving his fellow presenter Jonathan Ross. The pair made calls to Andrew Sachs and left lewd messages on his answering machine.

In one of the messages, Brand claimed that he had sex with the actor’s granddaughter. As a result of the ensuing scandal, Ross was suspended while Brand subsequently quit, as did the Radio 2 controller.

The comedian is due to perform a stand-up gig this evening in London. It is believed that his Russell Brand Bipolarisation live show will still go ahead at Wembley Park.